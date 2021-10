Ole Miss jumped four spots to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday, following a 52-51 victory over then-ranked No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday. Then former No. 17 Rebels put up 52 points on Arkansas with 611 yards of total offense. The Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral led the way with 287 yards passing and two touchdowns. Corral also carried the ball for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.