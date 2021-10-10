San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 of NFL action from State Farm Stadium.

The 49ers are on a three-game winning streak and will give Trey Lance his first start of the year as they look for their fourth win. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL and will look to Kyler Murray to bring in their fifth win of the season this afternoon.

This will be a great Sunday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 10

Sunday, October 10 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

