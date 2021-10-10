CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hp4n4_0cN6clEi00

The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 of NFL action from State Farm Stadium.

The 49ers are on a three-game winning streak and will give Trey Lance his first start of the year as they look for their fourth win. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL and will look to Kyler Murray to bring in their fifth win of the season this afternoon.

This will be a great Sunday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Sunday, October 10
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

O/U: 47.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#Live Tv#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#State Farm Stadium#Fox Live Stream#Cbs#Espn#Nfl Network#Fubotv#Tv Devices#Amazon Fire Tv#Tipico Sportsbook
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
ROKU
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday. Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a featured part of its offense, and Ertz...
NFL
CBS Philly

‘THIS IS HOME’: Watch Zach Ertz’s Emotional Goodbye To Philadelphia After Being Traded To Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A career in Philadelphia has ended for an all-time Eagles great. It’s been an emotional week for Zach Ertz, who juggled the emotions of knowing a trade was coming and playing his final game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. As people in Ertz’s life started to find out he was leaving Philadelphia, there was one thing they didn’t understand, and it kind of “irked” him. While his wife Julie Ertz is originally from Arizona, and it’s closer to California where he grew up, they no longer call those states home. “This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy