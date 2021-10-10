CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys will meet the New York Giants on Sunday in Week 5 of NFL action from A&T Stadium.

The 3-1 Cowboys are coming off a big win over Carolina last weekend and will look to bring that momentum home when they take the field today. As for the Giants, they will look to bounce back after a 27-21 loss to the Saints.

This will be a great Sunday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

  • When: Sunday, October 10
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys (-6.5) vs. New York Giants

O/U: 52.5

