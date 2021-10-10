CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Eagles and Panthers tried and hilariously failed to recover a fumble

By Charles McDonald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Every once in awhile, we get a reminder at just how weirdly an actual football is shaped. It’s not round like basketball or a baseball, it’s shaped like a slick egg that makes it almost impossible to predict where it will bounce when it lands on the ground.

Even the best professional athletes struggle to pick up a football when it’s bouncing all over the ground after a fumble. The Eagles and the Panthers didn’t have a prayer of picking up an errant snap over the head of Jalen Hurts that bounced out of the endzone for a safety — but not before Hurts and multiple Panthers defenders tried to pick it up in the endzone.

It’s a little funny when the top tier athletes struggle to do athletic things. This qualifies.

