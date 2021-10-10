CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDOFT_0cN6cDQ800

The Cleveland Browns will meet the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in Week 5 of NFL action from SoFi Stadium.

The Browns are coming off a 14-7 win over the Vikings as they look for their fourth win of the season when they face LA today. As for the Chargers, they are coming off a 28-14 win over the Raiders last week and Justin Herbert and company will look to continue rolling against Baker Mayfield.

This will be a great Sunday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday afternoon!

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • When: Sunday, October 10
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

O/U: 46.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Nfl Football#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Los Angeles Chargers#Raiders#Cbs Live Stream#Fox#Espn#Nfl Network#Fubotv#Tv Devices#Amazon Fire Tv#Tipico Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy