Blackhawks Assign Alex Nylander to the IceHogs, Waive Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia

The Chicago Blackhawks are whittling their roster down ahead of tomorrow’s deadline to have their NHL lineup ready for opening night of the regular season. With 28 players in camp still, Chicago needs to get down to at least 23 players. Three moves were made today, helping the Blackhawks get to 25 players. One that was written on the wall over the past few days for the Blackhawks was sending former Sabres first-round draft pick Alex Nylander down to the Rockford IceHogs. This afternoon, it happened, along with the Blackhawks putting goaltenders Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban on waivers.