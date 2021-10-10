Graphing the Tide at Texas A&M: 1Q, Red Zones, and RTDB

Not seeing graphs below? Tap here to fix it. Team Success Rates over time (cumulative) Well ... that’s now how we planned for this to go!. I’ve had to run graphs and recap a handful (thankfully and remarkably, only a handful) of Tide losses in 5 seasons of doing this column. And most of those times, you’d find me grumbling here about how Alabama’s offense was more efficient, more consistent, deserved the win except a few shoulda-coulda’s and/or mysterious voodoo.