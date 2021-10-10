CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

Car enthusiasts drawn to Bob Harris Jr. show in Orange

Recorder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE — Despite gray skies, the Bob Harris Jr. Memorial Harvest Car Show’s sea of vibrant paint jobs lit up Orange on Sunday. The event, held at the Orange Municipal Airport in honor of longtime show organizer and car enthusiast Bob Harris Jr., drew a wide variety of cars and trucks of all ages. One hour into the show, around 75 to 100 vehicles were in attendance with more continuing to arrive, according to Bob’s widow and current event organizer Pam Harris.

NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
