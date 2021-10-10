CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Where to Find the Aguda Cliffs Checkpoint Key in Far Cry 6

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve revealed where players can find the Aguda Cliffs Checkpoint Key in Far Cry 6. Sure, encouraging the righteous fires of revolution is a reward in its own right—but a bit of loot on the side never hurt. This is precisely why players are searching for the Aguda Cliffs Checkpoint Key in Far Cry 6. The item appears to be missing from its typical spot, resulting in some players needing to craft a whole set of explosives just to get one of the gates open.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Where to find Crocodiles in Far Cry 6

The many animals roaming around Yara in Far Cry 6 can be dangerous predators you need to watch out for during your adventure. They also possess excellent resources that you can harvest from them, bringing them back to the trader to exchange for other weapon resources or using them in the El Cantina recipes. If you’re searching for crocodiles, these are all of the locations you can find them in Far Cry 6.
RECIPES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: Where To Find Durable Plastic

Durable Plastic is a common Resolver Material in Far Cry 6 that’s used for Supremo and weapon improvements. Durable Plastic can most commonly be found in junk piles and workshops, though you can also get some from trading in your animal meat to traders at camps. Vulture Meat, Tilapia Meat, Bull Shark Meat and much more can be traded, with some of them available through fishing.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Far Cry 6 Triada Relic locations – where to find the mysterious relics

One of Far Cry 6‘s more mysterious collectibles is the Triada Relics, which are three unique and mysterious items that can be found throughout Yara. You’ll need these relics to get the Triador Stealth Supremo, La Varita Resolver Weapon, and Oluso Amigo, as well as complete the Triada Blessings Operation.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: Where To Find Recycled Glass

Recycled Glass is a very common Resolver Material in Far Cry 6 that’s used for Supremo and weapon improvements. Recycled Glass can most commonly be found in junk piles and workshops, but you can also trade in animal and fish meat to get them. Burro Grunt Meat, Barracuda Meat, Duck Meat and much more can be traded for Recycled Glass.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkpoint#Cliffs#Far Cry 6#Rewards#Revoluci N#Ubisoft Connect
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: Where To Find Industrial Composite

Industrial Composite is an uncommon common Resolver Material in Far Cry 6 that’s used for advanced Supremo and weapon improvements. Industrial Composite can most commonly be purchased from Lola, but you can also trade in fish meat to get them. Catfish Meat, Permit Neat, Biajaca Meat, and Parrotfish Meat can all be traded for Industrial Composite.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: Where To Find Gun Powder

Gun Powder is a semi-rare resource in Far Cry 6 that’s used for most major weapon modifications at workbenches. Gun Powder can most often be found by opening FND Caches or in Supply Drops, both of which are in enemy territory. FND Caches are fairly common, though there is a random chance of getting Gun Powder or gear.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: Where to find more weapons and armor

In Far Cry 6, you’ll fight scores of soldiers as Dani Rojas. Naturally, you’re going to take a beating and you’ll want to dish out more damage in return. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you find more weapons and armor. Note: For more information, check out our...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: Where To Find Supremo-Bond

Supremo-Bond is a semi-rare resource in Far Cry 6 that’s used to help you build gadgets and improve your Supremos. Supremo-Bond can most often be found by opening Libertad Crates or in Supply Drops, both of which are commonly in enemy territory. If you’re looking for more Supremo-Bond, venture into...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
gamepur.com

Where to find the Viva Libertad rifle location in Far Cry 6

With all manner of secret and hidden weapons up for grabs, there are many secrets to be found by exploring the map in Far Cry 6. The Viva Libertad is an excellent rifle that players can get early in the game. To find this weapon, players can play through the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to catch Angelfish in Far Cry 6

Angelfish are one of the challenging fish that you can catch in Far Cry 6. These elusive fish are challenging to catch and even harder to find. You’ll need to use some excellent lure and upgrade your fishing pole a little bit if you want to keep an Angelfish on your line and pull it to shore. This guide will detail where you need to find an Angelfish in Far Cry 6 and how to catch it.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6: How to Find Depleted Uranium

Depleted Uranium is one of the most important resources to find in Far Cry 6. Not least of all because Depleted Uranium allows players to buy new Supremo weapons, the ultra-powerful special weapons available in the game. How to Find Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6. After finding the first...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - Where To Find All Unique Weapons

There's no shortage of firepower in Far Cry 6, and while each available firearm comes with its own pros and cons, unique weapons are more exotic options to utilize while exploring the island of Yara. While they can't be altered on a workbench, unique weapons do come with extra modifications...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Where is the Fort Quito key? How to open the Far Cry 6 Yaran Contraband

Far Cry 6 reimagines how character progression works in Ubisoft’s flagship open-world FPS series. Instead of focusing on skill trees, Dani’s abilities rely more on the weapons and gear that they have at their disposal. As such, the earlier you can stock up on good weapons and materials in Far Cry 6, the better. One way to do that is by accessing the Yaran Contraband at Fort Quito. But how?
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: Where To Find All Mythical Animals

Far Cry 6 contains a multitude of animals to kill in order to obtain materials, but if you want to get your hands on the Ultimate Predator trophy or achievement, you’ll need to know where to find all of the Mythical Animals. These mythical creatures are a collection of five...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 Paint the Town Yaran Story: Where to find Gabriel statues

Vandalism is one way of protesting the atrocities of Anton Castillo’s government, and you’ll do just that as part of a quest that takes place in Esperanza. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you with the Gabriel statues for the “Paint the Town” Yaran story. Completing it nets you Zenia Zayas as a Los Bandidos leader.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: How to capture checkpoints and FND military bases

As you explore Yara in Far Cry 6, you’re bound to take on the might of Anton Castillo’s military. It’s imperative that you reclaim new areas in the island nation to aid Libertad’s war efforts. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you capture checkpoints and FND military bases.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Far Cry 6 guide: How to find gunpowder

Gunpowder in Far Cry 6 is a valuable resource for crafting mods for your weapons. This rare resource is scattered around Yara and doesn’t come easy. However, it’s essential to upgrading your weapons. In this Far Cry 6 gunpowder guide, we’ll explain how to locate these crafting resources and where...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy