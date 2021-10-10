Where to Find the Aguda Cliffs Checkpoint Key in Far Cry 6
We’ve revealed where players can find the Aguda Cliffs Checkpoint Key in Far Cry 6. Sure, encouraging the righteous fires of revolution is a reward in its own right—but a bit of loot on the side never hurt. This is precisely why players are searching for the Aguda Cliffs Checkpoint Key in Far Cry 6. The item appears to be missing from its typical spot, resulting in some players needing to craft a whole set of explosives just to get one of the gates open.www.dbltap.com
