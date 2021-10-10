How to Fix the New World Steam Must be Running Error
This is how to fix the New World Steam must be running error. Recently, some players haven't been able to play access New World servers because of an error with Easy Anti-Cheat, or EAC. Players suffering from this issue will be prompted with an error message that says something along the lines of, "Steam must be running to play this game," or, "untrusted system file (c:\ProgramFiles(x86)\Steam...)." Essentially, EAC is not recognizing Steam as a trusted file and as such will not let players join an online game.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0