Aggies dive into 2021 season
Texas A&M men’s swim and dive kept last season’s momentum going in the 2021 season opener. The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team began its year at the SMU Classic, finishing in fourth as a team after plenty of new swimmers made their A&M debuts. Six schools from five different conferences met at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center in Dallas for a two-day competition. The Aggies scored 255 points, placing them behind Michigan, Louisville and Missouri.www.thebatt.com
Comments / 0