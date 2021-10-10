Aggies dive into 2021 season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team started practice over the weekend to gear up for the 2021-22 season which starts next month. Head Coach Buzz Williams is entering his 3rd season with the Aggies, but the roster will look a lot different this year. With new transfer rules, only 5 players that saw the court last season are on this year’s squad. Williams said the offense still has a lot of catching up to do this next month, but overall he feels this roster is improved from last year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO