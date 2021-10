Barclays is set to reveal a rise in profits next week driven by a buoyant investment banking division and the release of bad loan provisions set aside due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The bank set aside £3.7 billion as a rainy day fund last year and released £742 million earlier this year. Investors will be looking to see how much more will be released on Thursday as the economy recovers.Bosses revealed a strong profit rebound when they updated the City on the first six months of the year in July, recording pre-tax profits of £5 billion against just £1.3 billion in...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO