Getting Ahead

Lori Rutledge has joined Community Physician Group as the new executive director. She came to Community from a sister LifePoint Health hospital in Arizona. Rutledge received her bachelor of science in nursing from New Mexico State University and her Master's of Nursing Science, with a focus in administration, from the University of Phoenix. She has experience working as a hospital charge nurse in New Mexico, Texas and Arizona. While in Arizona, she transitioned from clinical care to physician services administration where she led a multi-specialty medical group. She brings knowledge and experience in growing service lines, implementation of new service lines, medical group administration and clinical operations for primary and specialty care clinics.