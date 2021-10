There are many fantastic ice cream spots in Minnesota. Whether you crave elaborate flavors or simple ice cream treats, you’ll find plenty of great choices. In the past, we’ve covered wonderful spots like Peppermint Twist and Selma’s Ice Cream. And today, we want to introduce another great spot. Cup and Cone in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, has been open since 1973. Not only do they sell great ice cream cones and ice cream sandwiches. But they also have plenty of other unique treats, including a classic Dole Whip. If you’re looking for that classic Walt Disney World taste without leaving Minnesota, look no further than Cup and Cone. Take a look:

