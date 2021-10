[10/10/21] August Unemployment Numbers

The Employment Security Department reports that the unemployment numbers in Chelan and Douglas counties for August went up . . . and down. They were up from the July number, but down from one year prior. August’s 4.3 percent number was up from July’s 3.7 percent, but down from the COVID-influenced 7.8 percent jobless figure of last August. Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck says since last summer, hiring has increased across the board: