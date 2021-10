A media expert has warned Formula 1 it could “ruin itself” if it makes the full switch to pay TV.Sky hold the broadcast rights in the UK, Italy and Germany with the 2021 season the first with the races behind a pay wall in Germany. The impact on viewing figures has been huge with rates down to 816,000 from 4.55 million when they were shown on the free-to-air channel RTL.“A racing series like Formula 1 ruins itself in the long run by taking the step of running only on pay-TV,” said Stefan Kurten, CEO of Swiss media consultants Inmediaz.“You reduce...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO