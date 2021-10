Trainer Teddy Atlas says Anthony Joshua needs to be less gracious in defeat after losing to Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk beat Joshua by unanimous decision in their heavyweight title bout in September and the British star was seen joking with Usyk afterwards. This was in direct contrast to how Deontay Wilder reacted to being knocked out by Tyson Fury in their fight on Saturday night.The ‘Bronze Bomber’ refused to shake Fury’s hand and Atlas has compared the reactions to the losses.“I’m not here to make excuses, but I will say that there’s something to be said about being a sore loser,”...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO