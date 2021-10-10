CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postseason Pre-Gamin’: ALDS Games 3 — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking Saturday off, the ALDS is back at it today with both series shifting cities. In the afternoon game, the defending AL champions look to regain momentum in their series with Boston after the Red Sox crushed them 14-6 in Game 2. In the nightcap, we have the Chicago White Sox fighting for their postseason life after dropping each of the first two games of the series to the Astros in Houston.

The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
