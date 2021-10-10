Walk and Roll for Spina bifida held in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ) – Walk and Roll for Spinda bifida was held in Winchester today at the George Rogers Clarke Football Stadium. It is a nationally recognized event that sees walks held across the country to raise awareness and funding in the fight against Spina bifida. Amie Moore, the organizer of the Winchester event, got involved after she found out her son Lincoln would be born with the illness. Doctors didn’t think Lincoln would ever walk or talk. 4 years later, he does both.