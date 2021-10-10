ACEFAST 3 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Station for iPhone 13/12 Series
My new iPhone 13 Pro Max needs a great desktop charger, and this 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station from ACEFAST is great. More than great because you can charger your iPhone at the same time as your AirPods Pro and Apple Watch with it. Works great. It supports iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, and all recent Apple Watches. It supports Apple Magsafe. Watch video below.www.svartling.net
