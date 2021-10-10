ACEFAST 3 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Station for iPhone 13/12 Series

The iPhone 13 is more of a refresh than a full redesign of the iPhone 12, but when it comes to an iPhone case, even small design differences can mean the previous generation's cases won't fit. The dimensions for the iPhone 13 lineup models are very similar to their iPhone 12 counterparts, but the new models are slightly thicker and come with notable design changes to the camera bump on back. That ultimately means you'll have to get a new case for whatever iPhone 13 model you buy. Also, this time around, you have to get a specific phone case for the iPhone 13 Pro, which has a bigger camera footprint and requires a larger camera hole on cases. So make sure that you're getting an iPhone 13 Pro case if you have an iPhone 13 Pro.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO