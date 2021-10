TAYLOR COUNTY—It’s that time of year again when folks start to think of the cooler weather setting in, and health officials await the arrival of flu season. While the focus of residents and officials has been on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the months have ticked by and once again, flu season is knocking at the door. In an effort to keep the community healthy, the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department (GTCHD) will be offering flu vaccinations at their location at 718 West Main Street, Grafton.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO