CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

More than one in five opioid-naïve patients still use opioids three months after surgery

By American Society of Anesthesiologists
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research suggests more than one in five "opioid-naïve" patients continue to use the pain medication three months after having a procedure, underscoring the often-overlooked role surgery plays in the opioid epidemic. Presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 annual meeting, the study found smokers and people with bipolar disorder, depression or pulmonary hypertension are at highest risk.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 6

christoddreports
5d ago

For a complete total knee replacement (TKA) recovery & rehab lasts at least 3 months & up to 6 months of SERIOUS PAIN! I know have had both knees replaced. Let my people go free of pain.

Reply
3
reelman
6d ago

I had a complete shoulder replacement in 2016. They gave me a bottle of percocet. 120 pills. I still have about 30 left. Probably aren't any good.

Reply(2)
2
Related
UPI News

Surgery a common gateway for opioid abuse, study shows

Surgery is a common gateway to opioid misuse that can put patients at risk of an overdose. That's the conclusion of a new analysis of data from nearly 14,000 adults who had surgery between 2013 and 2019 at UCLA hospitals. All were opioid-naive, meaning they had not filled a prescription for an opioid painkiller for up to one year before their surgery.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Study Shows Acupuncture Reduces Pain and Opioid Use for Total Knee Replacement Surgery Patients

Patients who have acupuncture during total knee replacement surgery report less pain and need far fewer opioids to manage their discomfort, according to a study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021 annual meeting. Results of the study showed that 65% of patients who received acupuncture during surgery achieved a low-dose or opioid-free postoperative experience, compared to 9% of patients outside of the study.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EverydayHealth.com

1 in 5 ‘Opioid-Naive’ People Continue to Take Pain Medication 3 Months After Surgery

New research shows that approximately 1 in 5 “opioid-naive” adults continued to use the pain medication three months after having a procedure. People with depression, bipolar disorder, pulmonary hypertension, or who were smokers were among those with the highest risk for continuing to take opioids, according to the findings which were presented at the Anesthesiology 2021 annual meeting held October 8 to 12 in San Diego, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Cataract Surgery#Opioid Use Disorder#Cdc#Opioid Epidemic#D
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine misuse decreased among US adults with opioid use disorder from 2015-2019

Data from a nationally representative survey indicate that in 2019, nearly three-fourths of U.S. adults reporting buprenorphine use did not misuse the medication in the past 12 months. In addition, buprenorphine misuse among people with opioid use disorder trended downward between 2015-2019, despite increases in the number of people receiving buprenorphine treatment. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, was conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Opioid Prescriptions Following Mohs Surgery Dropped Over the Last Decade

The proportion of patients who obtained an opioid prescription for hydrocodone after Mohs micrographic surgery fell by 21.7% between 2011 and 2020, while the use of tramadol increased by 26.3% between 2009 and 2020, according to a cross-sectional analysis of national insurance claims data. The findings suggest that dermatologic surgeons...
HEALTH SERVICES
studyfinds.org

Acupuncture can reduce pain and opioid dependency after surgery

NEW YORK — Acupuncture during joint replacement surgery may be the key to avoiding pain and the need for powerful prescription painkillers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York say two-thirds of the patients undergoing total knee replacement surgery were either opioid-free or only needed low-doses of painkillers if they had acupuncture for knee pain while under the knife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
docwirenews.com

AAOS: Some Seniors May Continue Opioid Use After Hip Fracture Surgery

One out of every six older hip fracture patients is still taking opioid pain medications three to six months after surgery, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in San Diego. Kanu M. Okike,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
MedicalXpress

Increase in fatal opioid overdoses after hospital discharge

The period after hospital discharge is a high-risk time for people who use illicit opioids such as heroin, according to new research publishing October 5th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. Fatal opioid overdoses are four times more likely in the first two days after hospital discharge than at other times, and people who use illicit drugs need extra support when being discharged from hospital.
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-journal.com

‘Think Twice’ campaign cuts unnecessary opioid prescribing for thousands of patients

A ‘feedback’ intervention in GP surgeries may have led to 15,000 fewer people being prescribed unnecessary opioids during a year-long pilot, according to a paper published in PLoS Medicine on 4 October 2021. As part of the ‘Think Twice’ campaign — which urges GPs to ‘think twice’ before prescribing opioid...
HEALTH
forthoodsentinel.com

Opioid prescriptions are making pain management safer

Patients are not always aware that all opioids carry a risk for potentially fatal overdose. As such, the Military Health System is working to educate doctors and patients on the importance of naloxone to address the inherent risks associated with a type of prescription pain medications called opioids. “Naloxone is...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Long-lasting pain relief without opioids: Researchers develop a novel, local treatment for chronic pain

An investigation into the origins of the sensation of pain has led to the development of a novel and durable treatment for inflammatory pain that could be a promising alternative to opioids. The preclinical research was conducted by neuroscientists and pharmacologists, all in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. It was published Oct. 4 in Nature Communications.
HEALTH
The Lebanon Reporter

Why fentanyl matters

Fentanyl is a legal synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine and used by medical professionals to treat severe pain, such as pain associated with advanced cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is often reserved for the terminally ill. And it’s also...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Healthline

Blood Thinners and Benzodiazepines Among Top Drugs That Send People to the ER

A new study looked at medications that send people of certain age groups to the emergency room each year. Medication harms were caused by various factors, including taking more than your prescribed dose, taking medications prescribed for others, allergic reactions, and using medications for unapproved uses. Hospitalization, which occurred in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
painnewsnetwork.org

More Evidence That Rapid Opioid Tapering Is Harmful

The overdose crisis has motivated a sea change in prescribing practices. Opioid tapering is seen as a part of this change. But the risks and harms of tapering often outweigh its potential benefits, especially when tapering is rapid. The risks of rapid tapers are well known. The CDC warns providers...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy