More than one in five opioid-naïve patients still use opioids three months after surgery
New research suggests more than one in five "opioid-naïve" patients continue to use the pain medication three months after having a procedure, underscoring the often-overlooked role surgery plays in the opioid epidemic. Presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 annual meeting, the study found smokers and people with bipolar disorder, depression or pulmonary hypertension are at highest risk.medicalxpress.com
