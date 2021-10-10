Fry Family Farm Day Celebrates Land, EG History

You have driven past this farm for years. Last Sunday, it was open to the public, with hayrides, pumpkins, flowers. food – and people came!. If you are old EG, you know the names: Fry and Bailey. The farms, across South County Trail from each other, are now conjoined, more than 200 acres of farmland owned by the extended Bailey family. The Fry Farm was among the original land grants given after the King Philip’s War in the late 1600s.