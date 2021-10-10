CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Major climate action at stake in fight over twin bills pending in Congress

By Brad Plumer, Winston Choi-Schagrin
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has framed this moment as the country’s best chance to save the planet. “The nation and the world are in peril,” he said weeks ago in the New York City borough of Queens, where 11 people drowned in their basement apartments after floodwaters from Hurricane Ida devastated communities from Louisiana to New York. “And that’s not hyperbole. That is a fact. They’ve been warning us the extreme weather would get more extreme over the decade, and we’re living in it real time now.”

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Seattle Times

Money floods the race for control of Congress, more than a year early

A dizzying amount of money is already pouring into the battles for the House and the Senate more than a year before the 2022 elections, as Republicans are bullish on their chances to take over both chambers in the first midterm election under President Joe Biden, given the narrow margins keeping Democrats in power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Manchin Raises Concerns Over Biden Pick for Chief Wage Regulator

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has privately voiced concerns about the president’s nominee to be the top federal wage regulator, David Weil, an ardent critic of gig-economy companies who may need Manchin’s support to get confirmed, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The moderate Democrat’s specific reservations weren’t immediately...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Experts hesitant on reforming US Supreme Court

A White House commission on reforming the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court said Thursday that proposals to add more justices could undermine its legitimacy, but favored setting term limits for justices. US President Joe Biden ordered a study of the high court in April amid pressure from supporters to address the increased politicization in the selection process for the nine-judge panel, which arguably has led to its six-to-three tilt in favor of conservatives. One proposal was to increase the number of justices to conceivably allow Biden or another president to better balance the court's political tilt, as well as give it greater capacity to hear cases. A second proposal was to end the lifetime appointments to the court in favor of a maximum term of 12 or 18 years to prevent either Democrats or Republicans from capturing the high court and to ensure a regular replenishment, as some justices in the past have served three decades or more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#Water Conservation#Drought#Capitol Hill#Democrats#Americans
Reuters

Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit, averting default

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Biden pushing child care provisions in stalled spending bill

President Joe Biden was set to highlight his plan to lower the cost of child care for most American families as he makes the case for his stalled social spending bill during a visit to Connecticut on Friday.Biden was to visit a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to make such care free for lower-income families and ensure that families making up to 150% of their state's median income pay less than 7% of their salaries on child care. The proposal is part of a massive expansion of the social safety net that Biden has championed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy