CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ko gets wire-to-wire win at Founders and ties Annika record

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won another tournament and tied a record held by Annika Soresntam. Ko finished off her wire-to-wire victory in the Cognizant Founders Cup with a 5-under 66. That gave her a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson. It was the 14th consecutive round in the 60s for Ko. That matches the streak Sorenstam put together in 2005 during her 10-win season. The 26-year-old South Korean star will have a chance to top Sorenstam at the BMW Ladies Championship in two weeks in South Korea. Ko joins Nelly Korda as the only three-time winners on the LPGA this year.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Business Journal

‘Furyk effect’ helped lure players, sponsors for inaugural PGA Tour Champions event

Jacksonville will host its first PGA Tour Champions event in 19 years this week when the Constellation Furyk & Friends is played at Timuquana Country Club this weekend. The pairings have yet to be released but, there are 12 major champions in the field, including tournament host Jim Furyk. A handful of tickets remain available to the tournament that anticipates as many as 10,000 daily spectators.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
golfmagic.com

Meet Sahith Theegala: The PGA Tour rookie looking for wire-to-wire glory

On his first full season on the PGA Tour, Sahith Theegala has got the opportunity to complete a wire-to-wire win at the Sanderson Farms Championship. When he was a toddler, sport was always on the television regardless of what it was. Whether it was football, cricket or golf, his father Murli would intensely watch and so would Sahith.
GOLF
NJ.com

With Founders Cup all but locked up, can Jin Young Ko go low for Sorenstam’s record?

There’s plenty for Jin Young Ko to play for Sunday, when she enters the final round of the 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell. The South Korean will try for her third victory this year, earn a hefty share of the $3 million prize money, and complete a successful defense of the 2019 Founders Cup that was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The No.2 ranked player in the Rolex Women’s Golf standings is also attempting to tie the record for consecutive rounds in the 60s set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Wire To Wire#Founders#Ap#South Korean
LPGA

Jin Young Ko Looking For Wire-To-Wire Win at Cognizant Founders Cup

Three rounds, three days end with Jin Young Ko’s name atop the Cognizant Founders Cup leaderboard. Ko, second in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, continued her absolute mastery of Mountain Ridge Country Club on Saturday, shooting a 2-under 69 in the third round and moving to -13 overall, a four-stroke advantage over her nearest competitors.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

Red-hot Jin Young Ko makes history with Founders Cup win

Jin Young Ko of South Korea wrote her name in the LPGA Tour record book not once but twice Sunday as she authored a wire-to-wire victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup in West Caldwell, N.J. Ko's 5-under 66 lifted her to 18 under for a four-shot victory over Germany's Caroline...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jin Young Ko shoots 14th straight round (!) in 60s, wins Founders Cup

Jin Young Ko dominated the Founders Cup on Sunday in New Jersey, claiming a four-stroke win with a final-round score of 68. But of course, that wasn’t a surprise. None of it was. Not when your past three weeks have gone as well as Ko’s have. To call the stretch...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson shoots again on PGA Tour driver rule, says players didn't have 'any kind of representation'

If for some reason you don’t already follow Phil Mickelson on social media, especially Twitter, now would be a good time to start. After the USGA and R&A announced a new driver length rule on Tuesday, the reigning PGA Championship winner took to Twitter with a “stupid is as stupid does” reaction. But he wasn’t done. On Wednesday, Mickelson continued to share his pleasure on Twitter with the new Model Local Rule that, starting Jan. 1, 2022, reduces the length of non-putters from 48 inches to 46 inches.
GOLF
WNCT

Jimenez, Cejka tied for lead in SAS Championship in Cary

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead Saturday with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. “I hit a beautiful 7-wood there, like 3 1/2 meters or less,” Jimenez said about the eagle. “All day long been hitting […]
CARY, NC
abc17news.com

Report: Casey Martin has right leg amputated

NEW YORK (AP) — Golf Digest reports that Casey Martin is recovering from having his right leg amputated. Martin suffered from a rare circulatory disease in his right leg that made it virtually impossible to walk 18 holes in a tournament. He successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart in a case the Supreme Court decided in 2001. Martin has been the Oregon golf coach since 2006. Golf Digest says he broke his right leg two years ago. Being in a case and injections didn’t heal the tibia. That led to his decision to have it amputated.
GOLF
KESQ News Channel 3

CEO of BNP Paribas reflects on fall edition of the tournament

The first-ever Fall Edition of the BNP Paribas Open is coming to end this weekend. Fans from all over have come to experience the tournament. “I got box seats for that for today and tomorrow because it's very exciting," said tennis fan Sam Tomaine who traveled from Arizona for the tournament. He said he couldn’t The post CEO of BNP Paribas reflects on fall edition of the tournament appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy