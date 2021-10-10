CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Cargo Congestion: LA backup could leave shelves bare ahead of holidays

By Nancy Loo, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GLHx_0cN6RHhJ00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation Now ) — There are a near-record 146 cargo ships off the California coast either anchored or at berth with billions of dollars worth of merchandise — and not much can be done about it.

About half of all imports come into Southern California, but it’s now a major choke point in the global supply chain.

The mess was partly triggered by a COVID-19 outbreak among dockworkers at the start of the pandemic. Staffing is healthier now, but crews can only work so fast. Even when cargo is finally offloaded, there are other kinks in the supply chain.

“We’re also storing thousands of empty containers at our yards because we don’t have the ability to return them,” said Matt Schrap, CEO Harbor Trucking Association. “The marine terminals are either out of space or they’ve reached the allocation limit the steamship lines have given them for that particular type of container.”

Supply chain disruptions driving up costs of unusual assortment of goods

According to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, one ship waiting offshore arrived from Asia on Sept. 5.

There are 76 container ships carrying clothes, furniture and electronics that have been stuck at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach for nearly three months. They’re carrying 14,000 containers with about $100,000 of merchandise each.

“Once cargo gets here to L.A., it’s like taking 10 lanes of freeway traffic and bringing it down to five lanes,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of L.A. “We’re still moving more cargo than ever, but it’s not enough because of the buying power of the American consumer.”

That traffic offshore may have increased the odds of an anchor mishap, which is the suspected cause of a n oil pipeline rupture last week .

There are also widespread warnings about the impact on the holidays.

Supply chain problems may hit Christmas decorations

“We’re certainly hoping that more containers come in both for the major retailers and to help some of these small stores,” said Ed Desmond, executive vice president of the Toy Industry Association. “But one issue that we do fear is you may not see the same breadth of selection.”

Retailers such as Walmart, Target, Costco and Home Depot are chartering their own vessels in an effort to beat the global supply chain disruptions that threaten to harm the retail industry’s holiday season.

The proposed Biden infrastructure bill includes $17 billion for port modernization, but the cargo jam is expected to stretch into next summer at least.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Rutgers

How Worried Should We Be About Supply Chain Problems?

As President Joseph Biden announces a “90-day sprint” of around-the-clock operating hours at ports on the West Coast to get goods moving – a plan also intended to avoid shortages and continued price increases – we asked Rudi Leuschner, a supply chain professor at Rutgers Business School – Newark and New Brunswick, to explain the reasons for the supply chain problems and how they may impact the holiday season for U.S. consumers.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ships#Infrastructure#La#The Port Of L A#American
Daily Mail

Global supply chain crisis haunts Halloween: Shelves are already stripped bare leaving shoppers scrambling for costumes as holiday chaos becomes reality

Halloween is under threat from supply chain chaos as 'distraught' shoppers are already battling empty shelves and canceled orders weeks ahead of the festivities. Costumes, decorations and candy remain held up in ports due to a shortage of truck drivers, warehouse space and bottlenecks in the network. Customers are already...
ECONOMY
chainstoreage.com

Walmart to increase night operations to help ease supply chain congestion

Three of the nation’s largest goods carriers pledged to increase their efforts to address supply chain problems that are already causing some bare shelves across stores. The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that Walmart, FedEx and UPS will expand their efforts to help with ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages resulting from the pandemic. Other companies, including The Home Depot and Target, also joined the effort. The move comes as 500,000 containers are waiting to be offloaded from cargo ships at the clogged ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
kiss951.com

Walmart, FedEx and UPS Will Move To 24/7 Model to Help Supply Chain

If you’re concerned your holiday gifts may be delayed…Help is on the way!. The White House has announced that Walmart, FedEx and UPS will move to working 24 hours, seven days a week in order to ease the supply chain bottleneck. President Biden made the announcement this week. He met...
theloadstar.com

Felixstowe congestion could lead to $2bn of stranded imports, says report

Appraisals of the situation at Felixstowe conflicted today – a report warned that some $2bn of imports could be affected at the current rate of congestion, while Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden insisted the “backlog” was “improving”. And he advised Christmas shoppers in the UK to buy as normal –...
INDUSTRY
kcrw.com

Biden wants Port of LA to work 24/7 to relieve supply chain congestion, as holidays approach

President Biden announced today that the Port of Los Angeles is going to operate around-the-clock to try to ease some of the supply chain issues. The Port of Long Beach is already doing so. Dozens of container ships have been backed up for weeks up and down the Southern California coast, and it’s not just happening here. Ports in New York, New Jersey, and Georgia are also seeing backups.
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

America's bare shelves: Walmart and Costco limit toilet paper sales while toy companies warn parents their kids' Christmas gifts won't arrive in time thanks to backlog at ports, rail yards and on the roads

Stores across America have empty shelves thanks to a series in supply chain problems that are prolonging inflation and could stretch into the new year, with some retailers like Costco and Walmart limiting the amount of toilet paper people in fear that they may soon run out. More than 60...
RETAIL
wmleader.com

Snarled shipping lanes could mean empty shelves come holiday shopping time

A perfect storm of events around the globe is leading to snarled shipping lanes on the high seas — and could mean coal in the stocking this Christmas. Pandemic lockdowns, followed by a burst of demand once things have opened up — along with labor shortages and extreme weather events — have all combined to wallop the global supply lines of everything from food and fashion to drinks and diapers.
ECONOMY
NJ Spotlight

Holiday shopping crunch predicted as cargo gets jammed in port traffic

“Merchandise that isn’t in distribution centers now — or within the next month or so — is not going to be available to purchase for the Christmas season,” predicts Tom Heimgartner, a trucking operator in Port Newark, who says cargo is backing up at U.S. ports and clogging distribution centers in a monumental transportation traffic jam. Supply-chain experts blame shortages of everything from shipping containers to port workers and truck drivers, who can make more money working for Amazon.
NEWARK, NJ
wymt.com

Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays. Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of a number of their products. Some grocers say labor, commodity and transportation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
capitalpress.com

Port of Oakland may help ease offshore cargo ship congestion

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Port of Oakland, a major container ship facility in the San Francisco Bay, may soon help reduce the massive backlog of cargo ships waiting offshore along the West Coast. Oakland, a key U.S. port for the import and export of agricultural goods, has for months been...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

2K+
Followers
802
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy