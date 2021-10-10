MG5 EV review

The new BMW i4 M50 is BMW's electric performance car. It's definitely a performer, though has also certainly leaned in a traditional direction. BMW’s slogan is “sheer driving pleasure.” It implies that if you’re buying a BMW, the car is meant to be something you want to drive, not just a runaround that does what you need it to. It’s about delivering the kind of driving experience you think about all the time you’re not doing it. (Whether BMW has ever actually delivered that for you depends on what you like.) And with my best, objective reviewer hat on, I can say the 2022 BMW i4 M50 does what it says on the tin: It’s a genuine performance, M-line BMW—only electric.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO