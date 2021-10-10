Reader: Why Work at a Dispensary When McDonald’s Pays More?

Croptober is coming right up, and like so many other industries in Colorado, the marijuana field is in need of help. A lot of help. This year’s harvest season coincides with a national labor shortage for hourly workers, and temporary pot-trimming gigs might not be attractive enough as restaurant and retail owners increase their wages, according to Viridian Staffing CEO Kara Bradford. She’s operated cannabis staffing services since 2013, and says that she’s never before seen a job market like this one in the pot industry.