Denver Council Will Consider $400 Bonus for Vaccinated Workers, and Readers Vote No
On October 25, Denver City Council will vote on a proposal to provide a $400 bonus to every city worker who’s fully vaccinated — or has gotten a religious exemption. The bonus was proposed by Mayor Michael Hancock, who in August announced that every Denver worker must be fully vaccinated by September 30; most complied. And this week, a council committee approved sending the bonus proposal on to the full council for a vote.rockydailynews.com
