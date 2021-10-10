CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento dedicates east section of city to Italian immigrants, naming Little Italy region

By FOX40 Web Desk, Kyle McCubbin
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento celebrated Italian culture, food and heritage Saturday by officially dedicating a portion of the city as its Little Italy Historic District.

Sacramento region under wind advisory through Monday, red flag warning until Tuesday

FOX40 photojournalist Kyle McCubbin captured the ceremony and how East Sacramento honored its Italian immigrants who helped build the community.

