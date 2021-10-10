Sacramento dedicates east section of city to Italian immigrants, naming Little Italy region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento celebrated Italian culture, food and heritage Saturday by officially dedicating a portion of the city as its Little Italy Historic District.
FOX40 photojournalist Kyle McCubbin captured the ceremony and how East Sacramento honored its Italian immigrants who helped build the community.
