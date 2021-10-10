CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man found with no driver’s license during traffic stop

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) – Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Belle Rose man that was driving without a license on Thursday, Oct. 7. Sheriff Leland Falcon said that a uniformed patrol deputy saw a vehicle make several traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. Falcon said the deputy made contact with 33-year-old Fabian Eugene Brown, the driver when the deputy noticed an odor coming from the vehicle. The odor was suspected to be marijuana.

