Florida State

$2 million worth of marijuana was found in a Florida storage facility, and the sheriff's office wrote a Facebook post looking for the rightful owner

By Amir Vera
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
About 770 pounds of marijuana was found in Viera, Florida.

Rick Davis
6d ago

Please find the tons of fentanyl coming across the border that's actually going to kill thousands of people, nobody overdoses on marijuana.

Dave Centineo
6d ago

Who cares. It's natural and not dangerous. How about we stop wasting time and money on a plant. So many more things to be concerned about.

D6 Wulf
6d ago

This shouldn't even be a issue, legalize marijuana on the federal level in all states and focus on the opioid and fentanyl epidemic that the pharmaceutical companies started 20 years ago and use the a percentage of the tax money to combat the problem now and the people they have affected before

