We try to cover what is happening in all the key EV markets of the world, and we increasingly cover quite a lot of content focusing on the development of the African EV market. We are always on the lookout for any interesting developments. There is a lot of exciting stuff happening all over the continent, and it gives me so much joy whenever I come across some new developments. The transition to electric mobility is well underway. In fact, it’s happening a whole lot faster than previously thought. Just take a look at all the awesome stuff happening in Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe, to name a few places. One of the most popular contributions from our readers is that African countries should not just import finished products when it comes to EVs, but they should also focus on manufacturing EVs locally, ensuring that the EVs are best suited for local conditions.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO