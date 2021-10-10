CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results From The Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial In Patients With Advanced X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa At The ASRS Annual Meeting

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
  • 4D-125 was well tolerated in all patients treated to-date (n=8), with no dose-limiting toxicities, no serious adverse events and no chronic inflammation
  • Clinical activity observed through anatomical measurements of reduced photoreceptor loss in treated vs untreated control eyes on ellipsoid zone area endpoints
  • Clinical activity observed through functional improvements in treated vs untreated control eyes on two microperimetry endpoints: (1) mean retinal sensitivity and (2) number of loci with >7 dB improvement
  • 4DMT plans to continue enrollment at the 1E12 vg/eye in the dose expansion cohort, including in less advanced patients
  • 4DMT to host conference call and webcast on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced interim safety and clinical activity data from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of intravitreal 4D-125 in patients with advanced X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The interim data were presented today in a late-breaking presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39 th Annual Meeting.

"These are the first clinical data reported with a product invented from our Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform at 4DMT, and these interim data demonstrate clinical proof-of-concept for safety, tolerability and clinical activity," said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. "These data support our belief that 4D-125 is well tolerated, and has the potential to both slow the progressive loss of photoreceptors in patients with XLRP after a single intravitreal injection and to improve visual function. We believe these results validate the potential of our platform, and of the R100 vector, which is also deployed in 4DMT targeted product candidates designed to treat a variety of large market diseases. Consistent with our prior guidance, we expect our first R100-based large-market product candidate, 4D-150 for wet AMD, to enter clinical development before year-end."

"Given the encouraging data we have seen with our intravitreal gene therapy, we plan to continue enrolling patients at the top dose level of 1E12 vg/eye in the dose expansion cohort, including treatment of patients with less advanced disease who are evaluable for both anatomical and functional endpoints," said Dr. Robert Kim, M.D., Senior Vice President & Clinical Therapeutic Area Head, Ophthalmology. "We designed 4D-125 to be administered via intravitreal administration, which targets the entire surface of the retina and thereby enables the potential to treat broader patient populations, including early stage patients, more effectively than is feasible with subretinal approaches. In the case of XLRP, we believe that early stage patient populations may have the potential to benefit from our gene therapy even more than advanced patients given our goal of preserving photoreceptors. We plan to explore development paths that include treating both early stage and advanced patient populations."

"XLRP is a slowly progressing inherited retinal dystrophy that leads to vision loss and ultimately blindness," said Dr. Cagri Besirli, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan, Kellogg Eye Center and a principal investigator on the 4D-125 Phase 1/2 clinical trial. "There are currently no treatment options available to these XLRP patients. 4DMT's gene therapy is a promising approach because, unlike other gene therapy approaches, it is delivered via intravitreal injection, a routine clinical route of administration that targets the entire surface of the retina. These interim clinical data suggest that 4D-125 is well-tolerated and has the potential to both slow the loss of the photoreceptor ellipsoid zone area and enhance retinal sensitivity."

4D-125 Interim Clinical Data Summary

The data described are from the first-in-human, on-going Phase 1/2 dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial assessing intravitreal 4D-125, 4DMT's targeted and evolved R100-based product candidate for XLRP. As of the data cutoff date (September 1, 2021), eight patients with clinically advanced XLRP due to RPGR gene mutation had been enrolled. A standard 3+3 dose escalation design was used, followed by a dose expansion cohort. Patients were enrolled in one of three dose cohorts: dose-escalation cohort 1 (3E11 vg/eye; n=3), dose-escalation cohort 2 (1E12 vg/eye n=3) and the dose expansion cohort (1E12vg/eye; n=2 to date). Patients enrolled in the dose escalation cohorts of the first-in-human clinical trial had clinically-advanced XLRP, with patients having limited or no measurable remaining photoreceptor area or retinal sensitivity. As of the data cutoff date, two dose escalation patients (n=1 at 3E11 vg/eye; n=1 at 1E12 vg/eye) were evaluable for clinical activity defined as having both measurable ellipsoid-zone area (EZ Area) by spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) and retinal sensitivity by microperimetry in both the treated and untreated control eye with at least six months follow-up; dose expansion cohort patients (n=2) had not yet reached six months follow-up but are expected to be evaluable with sufficient follow up. On-going enrollment in the dose expansion cohort is expected to enroll patients with less advanced disease than those enrolled in dose escalation, and who we expect to be evaluable for clinical activity based on central reading center confirmation at screening.

Interim Safety Data Summary

  • 4D-125 was well-tolerated in all eight XLRP patients, including in five patients at the top dose level of 1E12 vg/eye.
  • No dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events were observed.
  • No chronic inflammation was observed.
  • Transient, grade 1+ anterior chamber and/or vitreous cells were observed in two of the eight patients at a single protocol-defined assessment timepoint (SUN 1 & NEI 2 grading scales)
  • One patient had grade 1+ vitreous and anterior chamber cells
  • One additional patient had grade 1+ vitreous chamber cells

Interim Clinical Activity Summary

In the two dose escalation patients who were evaluable for clinical activity in both the treated and untreated control eyes, interim data from both patients demonstrated anatomical retina preservation as measured by EZ Area progression, a measurement of intact photoreceptors, in the treated eye as compared to the untreated control eye in the same patient. In addition, interim data from both patients demonstrated functional improvements as measured by increases in the mean retinal sensitivity in the treated eye, and a greater number of loci gaining ≥ 7 dB sensitivity in the treated eye, as compared to the untreated control eye in the same patient.

  • Patient 3 (3E11 vg/eye cohort - 9 months follow-up): Decreases from baseline EZ Area were -12.4% in the treated eye compared to -16.2% in the untreated control eye (~23% lower relative progression rate). An increase in mean retinal sensitivity was demonstrated, with an increase of +1.65 dB in the treated eye from baseline compared to +0.25 dB in the untreated control eye. The number of loci gaining greater than ≥ 7 dB sensitivity were six in the treated eye compared to one in the untreated control eye.
  • Patient 5 (1E12 vg/eye cohort - 6 months follow-up): Decreases from baseline EZ Area were -20.2% in the treated eye compared to -28.7% in the untreated control eye (~30% lower relative progression rate). An increase in mean retinal sensitivity was demonstrated, with an increase of +0.90 dB in the treated eye from baseline compared to +0.10* dB in the untreated control eye. The number of loci gaining greater than ≥ 7 dB sensitivity were three in the treated eye compared to zero in the untreated control eye. *note: microperimetry data for this patient's untreated eye were evaluable at 4 months but not available at month 6 due to an inability to fixate with the untreated control eye at that visit.

1. Standardization of Uveitis Nomenclature Grading Scheme - SUN Working Group 2005 (Jabs et al., 2005)

2. National Eye Institute Grading System for Vitreous Cells - (Mahendradas, Khanna, Kawali, & Shetty, 2014)

Conference Call and Webcast Information

4DMT will host a live conference call and webcast tomorrow, Monday, October 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Listeners can access the live webcast by visiting the 4DMT "Investor" section of the 4DMT website at www.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com .

To access the live call by phone, dial (833) 540-1164 (domestic) or (929) 517-0354 (international). The conference ID is 1234677. The recorded webcast will be available for at least two weeks following the call.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. 4DMT is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients.

4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding plans and timelines for the clinical development of 4D-310, 4D-125, 4D-110, 4D-150 and 4D-710, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof;  whether 4D-125 has the potential to slow the progressive loss of photoreceptors in patients with XLRP after a single intravitreal injection and to also improve visual function; the timing of 4D-150 entering clinical development; and 4DMT's clinical development plans for 4D-125 . The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current or planned clinical trials for the development of 4D Molecular Therapeutics' drug candidates, the risk that the results of our clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; 4D Molecular Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of our planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 4D Molecular Therapeutics' most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on  August 12, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent 4D Molecular Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. 4D Molecular Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

4D-310, 4D-125 and 4D-110 are our product candidates in clinical trials and have not yet been approved for marketing by the US FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of 4D-310, 4D-125, or 4D-110 for the therapeutic use for which they are being studied.

Contacts:

Media:

Carolyne ZimmermannChief Business Officer czimmermann@4dmt.com

Investors:

Mike ZanoniVP, Investor Relations mzanoni@4dmt.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Expands Clinical Development of PH94B with Initiation of Phase 2A AjDA Trial

VistaGen (NASDAQ:VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous systems (“CNS”) disorders, today announced the initiation of a phase 2A clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of PH94B as a potential treatment of anxiety in adults with adjustment disorder with anxiety (“AjDA”). In parallel with advancing its ongoing PALISADE phase 3 clinical program for PH94B in the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with a social anxiety disorder (“SAD”), VistaGen plans to explore PH94B’s potential in additional anxiety disorders through a series of small phase 2A trials, the first of which is in AjDA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data Of NurOwn® In Progressive MS Will Be Presented At The 37th Congress Of The European Committee For Treatment And Research In Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS)

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) - Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Report, a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, will present findings from a multicenter, open label clinical trial of NurOwn® in progressive multiple sclerosis. The study, "Phase 2 Safety and Efficacy Study of Intrathecal MSC-NTF cells in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis," will be delivered in an oral presentation today at the fully digital 37 th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).
HEALTH
massdevice.com

OneProjects raises $17M to advance 4D cardiac imaging

Irish-German cardiac imaging startup OneProjects today announced $8 million in Series A2 funding and two grants totaling $9 million. The company will use the new funds to complete product development, conduct clinical trials, gain FDA clearance and prepare for U.S. commercialization of the first product developed from its proprietary 4D cardiac imaging platform, Verafeye.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Clinical Trials#Eye Disease#National Eye Institute#Asrs
TheStreet

Akeso Is Rapidly Advancing The Phase II Clinical Trial Of IL-4R Monoclonal Antibody (AK120) For The Treatment Of Atopic Dermatitis And Asthma

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (the Company, 9926.HK) announces that the Company's self-developed innovative drug candidate, IL-4R monoclonal antibody (AK120), was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China to initiate a phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Aligos Therapeutics To Present Data For Its Clinical Portfolio Targeting Chronic Hepatitis B And NASH At AASLD'S The Liver Meeting® 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced upcoming poster presentations highlighting data relating to its chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical programs at The Liver Meeting® 2021, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), being held virtually November 12 - 15, 2021.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nature.com

Toripalimab plus chemotherapy as second-line treatment in previously EGFR-TKI treated patients with EGFR-mutant-advanced NSCLC: a multicenter phase-II trial

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 355 (2021) Cite this article. This multicenter phase-II trial aimed to investigate the efficacy, safety, and predictive biomarkers of toripalimab plus chemotherapy as second-line treatment in patients with EGFR-mutant-advanced NSCLC. Patients who failed from first-line EGFR-TKIs and did not harbor T790M mutation were enrolled. Toripalimab plus carboplatin and pemetrexed were administrated every three weeks for up to six cycles, followed by the maintenance of toripalimab and pemetrexed. The primary endpoint was objective-response rate (ORR). Integrated biomarker analysis of PD-L1 expression, tumor mutational burden (TMB), CD8"‰+"‰tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) density, whole-exome, and transcriptome sequencing on tumor biopsies were also conducted. Forty patients were enrolled with an overall ORR of 50.0% and disease-control rate (DCR) of 87.5%. The median progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival were 7.0 and 23.5 months, respectively. The most common treatment-related adverse effects were leukopenia, neutropenia, anemia, ALT/AST elevation, and nausea. Biomarker analysis showed that none of PD-L1 expression, TMB level, and CD8"‰+"‰TIL density could serve as a predictive biomarker. Integrated analysis of whole-exome and transcriptome sequencing data revealed that patients with DSPP mutation had a decreased M2 macrophage infiltration and associated with longer PFS than those of wild type. Toripalimab plus chemotherapy showed a promising anti-tumor activity with acceptable safety profiles as the second-line setting in patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC. DSPP mutation might serve as a potential biomarker for this combination. A phase-III trial to compare toripalimab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy in this setting is ongoing (NCT03924050).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AMD
TheStreet

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Recommendation From Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee Of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Of ANA001 In Hospitalized Patients With Moderate To Severe COVID-19

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) reviewed safety data from 36 patients treated in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of NeuroBo's lead drug candidate, ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation being developed as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Based on those findings, the DMC recommended the continuation of the trial without modification.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Vera Therapeutics To Present Phase 2a Data On Atacicept In IgA Nephropathy At The American Society Of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients' lives, announced today the upcoming presentation of clinical data for the Company's lead product candidate, atacicept, from the Phase 2a JANUS clinical trial in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The data will be presented as an ePoster at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually November 4-7, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wbiw.com

Therapeutic malaria treatment shown to be 100% effective in Phase 2 trial

WEST LAFAYETTE – The fight against one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases — malaria — may soon have two new weapons. The World Health Organization this week endorsed a vaccine, Mosquirix, made by British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, that prevents malaria and, according to The New York Times, “could save the lives of tens of thousands of children in Africa each year.”
SCIENCE
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Safety Data From Phase 1 DAVIO Trial And YUTIQ® CALM Registry Study At American Society Of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting

- 3-month safety data from DAVIO trial continues to demonstrate EYP-1901 is well-tolerated in eyes with wet AMD - - YUTIQ ® CALM registry study collecting real-world data on patients with fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg is ongoing - WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint...
WATERTOWN, MA
TheStreet

Patient Screening To Resume In IntelGenx's 'BUENA' Montelukast VersaFilm® Phase 2a Clinical Trial In Patients With Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) ("IntelGenx" or the "Company")), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced its intention to resume patient screening in the ongoing Montelukast VersaFilm ® Phase 2a ("BUENA") clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease ("AD") following Health Canada's ("HC") issuance of a No Objection Letter ("NOL") in response to IntelGenx's amended Clinical Trial Application.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Safety, tolerability and antiviral activity of the antisense oligonucleotide bepirovirsen in patients with chronic hepatitis B: a phase 2 randomized controlled trial

Chronic infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) leads to an increased risk of death from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Functional cure rates are low with current treatment options (nucleos(t)ide analogs (NAs) and pegylated interferons). Bepirovirsen is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting all HBV messenger RNAs; in cell culture and animal models, bepirovirsen leads to reductions in HBV-derived RNAs, HBV DNA and viral proteins. This phase 2 double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is the first evaluation of the safety and activity of an antisense oligonucleotide targeting HBV RNA in both treatment-naÃ¯ve and virally suppressed individuals with chronic HBV infection. The primary objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of bepirovirsen in individuals with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) (NCT02981602). The secondary objective was to assess antiviral activity, including the change from baseline to day 29 in serum hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) concentration. Participants with CHB infection â‰¥6 months and serum HBsAg â‰¥50 IU"‰mlâˆ’1 were enrolled from seven centers across Hong Kong and the Republic of Korea and randomized (3:1 within each dose cohort) to receive bepirovirsen or placebo via subcutaneous injection twice weekly during weeks 1 and 2 (days 1, 4, 8 and 11) and once weekly during weeks 3 and 4 (days 15 and 22). Participants were then followed for 26 weeks. Twenty-four participants were treatment-naÃ¯ve and seven were receiving stable NA therapy. Treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild/moderate (most commonly injection site reactions). Eleven (61.1%) and three (50.0%) treatment-naÃ¯ve participants experienced one or more treatment-emergent adverse event in the bepirovirsen and placebo groups, respectively. In participants receiving NA therapy, the corresponding numbers were three (60.0%) and one (50.0%). Transient, self-resolving alanine aminotransferase flares (â‰¥2Ã— upper limit of normal) were observed in eight treatment-naÃ¯ve participants and three participants on stable NA regimens in the bepirovirsen treatment arms. HBsAg reductions were observed and were significant versus placebo for treatment-naÃ¯ve participants receiving bepirovirsen 300"‰mg (P"‰="‰0.001), but not for the bepirovirsen 150"‰mg group (P"‰="‰0.245) or participants receiving stable NA therapy (P"‰="‰0.762). Two participants in each of the 300 mg dose groups achieved HBsAg levels below the lower limit of quantitation by day 29 (n"‰="‰3) or day 36 (n"‰="‰1). Bepirovirsen had a favorable safety profile. These preliminary observations warrant further investigation of the safety and activity of bepirovirsen in a larger CHB patient population.
SCIENCE
The Press

Inhibrx To Host Webcast Presentation of Interim Results from the Phase 1 Trial of INBRX-101, its Recombinant Human AAT-Fc Protein for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline, today announced that it will host a live webcast presentation on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 5:30 a.m. PT to provide interim results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of INBRX-101 in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Koya Medical Presents Positive Interim Data from Randomized Trial Comparing its Dayspring Lymphedema Treatment to Pneumatic Compression

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021-- Koya Medical, a healthcare company on a mission to transform lymphatic and venous care through a comprehensive suite of innovative, people-centric platforms, recently presented data from the company’s prospective, multi-center, randomized, crossover study (NILE – NCT04908254) comparing Dayspring ®, the company’s active compression treatment for lymphedema, to a traditional pneumatic compression pump. In the trial, study participants reported significantly greater adherence to Dayspring treatment in comparison to the use of pneumatic compression pump. Additionally, subjects in the Dayspring arm demonstrated greater reduction in limb volume, improvement in quality of life and patient preference. Dayspring is the first active compression treatment that enables movement and mobility cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to treat lymphedema and other similar conditions.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Relay Therapeutics Highlights Interim Data From Bile Duct Cancer Trial

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) has announced an interim data Phase 1 trial of RLY-4008 in FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and multiple other solid tumors. The data were shared at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets Conference. Initial efficacy data showed activity in FGFRi naïve cholangiocarcinoma FGFR2 fusion patients, with confirmed...
CANCER
TheStreet

Positive Data From Nanoscope's Phase 1/2a Trial Of Gene Therapy To Restore Vision In Patients Blinded By Retinitis Pigmentosa To Be Featured At 2021 American Society Of Retina Specialists Meeting

BEDFORD, Texas, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced findings from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy for people blinded by retinitis pigmentosa (RP) will be highlighted in two presentations during the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) October 8 - 12 at JWMarriott San Antonio, TX.
SOCIETY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy