Craig's final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

The long-delayed “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond outing, is finally here. The movie was delayed by the pandemic, but we’re all the more happy to embrace this humanized version of Ian Fleming’s secret agent, previously played as a bit of a brute by Sean Connery and as a playboy by Roger Moore and more. This time, 007 is retired from active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica when his friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) of the CIA asks for help. His mission: to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Rami Malek plays the baddie, Safin; Léa Seydoux plays James’ lady love, Madeleine Swann, daughter of a Spectre assassin; Ralph Fiennes returns as M, Naomie Harris is Moneypenny, and Lashana Lynch plays a fellow MI6 agent. Rated PG-13, it’s in theaters only, starting Oct. 8.
