Sunmi Tearfully Talks About Her Father’s Passing + Why She’s Thankful For Her Stepfather And Younger Brothers

By S. Cho
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her latest TV appearance, Sunmi opened up about her family. On the October 10 episode of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” Sunmi made a guest appearance as a special MC. During the broadcast, the singer mentioned that she has two younger brothers and commented, “What is so admirable of them is that because they’re so nice, they didn’t tell anyone around them [I was their sister] in case it would make things hard for me.”

