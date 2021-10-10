Sunmi Tearfully Talks About Her Father’s Passing + Why She’s Thankful For Her Stepfather And Younger Brothers

Whitney Way Thore's family vacation to Maine is off to a bad start from the moment she and her brother Hunter start fighting over her French love interest. The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has struck up a flirty relationship with her online French tutor, a man who lives in Paris and chose to remain anonymous on the show. Thore, 37, had hoped to finally meet him in person and had even invited him to join the family vacation, much to Hunter's dismay. But when the Frenchman, as she calls him, is a no-show and Whitney asks Hunter if he's happy about that, the siblings start fighting over her dating life in this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode.

