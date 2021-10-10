CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks acquire Noah Juulsen, Juho Lammikko from Panthers for Olli Juolevi

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Noah Juulsen and forward Juho Lammikko from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Olli Juolevi, the team announced Sunday. Across the 48 regular-season games Juulsen has played throughout his career, split between the Panthers and Montreal Canadiens, he has scored two goals and assisted on six others. The 24-year-old was originally drafted 26th overall in 2015 by the Canadiens.

