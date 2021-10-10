Welcome from the Publisher

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week marked the beginning of a new era for the Garden City Telegram. Effective the 1st of October, CherryRoad Media took over the ownership of your local publication. As the new publisher of this newspaper, I would like to take a moment to say thank you, to both our readers and our advertisers who have stuck with us through some trying times. I also want to offer abundant praise to our staff for their dedication and commitment to producing the paper. They have persevered, despite the many challenges they have faced.

