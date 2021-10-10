CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chennai through to IPL final, beats Delhi in last-over drama

 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final with two balls to spare on Sunday, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs. Chasing Delhi's 172-5, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18 not out) led three-time champion Chennai to 173-6 in a...

Chennai Super Kings secure four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals to reach final of Indian Premier League as MS Dhoni fires his side over the line

Chennai Super Kings breezed into the final of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brisk cameo secured their thrilling four-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in Sunday's qualifier in Dubai. Chasing 173 for victory, three-time champions Chennai needed 13 off the last over from Tom Curran...
Top 10 Hilarious Memes on Chennai Super Kings’ Poor Show at IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals

In the 50th match of IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals was up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. In an exciting contest, it is the former who won the match by . Batting first, CSK didn’t start well and lost four wickets for just 62 runs. Ambati Rayudu anchored the innings and scored an unbeaten 55 runs, which somehow helped his team to post 136 runs on the board. However, they didn’t turn out to be enough.
IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad century in vain as Rajasthan beat Chennai

Chennai Super Kings 189-4 (20 overs): Gaikwad 101* (60), Jadeja 32* (15); Tewatia 3-39 Rajasthan Royals 190-3 (17.3 overs): Dube 64* (42), Jaiswal 50 (21); Thakur 2-30 Rajasthan Royals kept alive their Indian Premier League play-off hopes with a sensational chase of 190 against already-qualified Chennai Super Kings. Yashasvi Jaiswal...
IPL 2021: KKR survive last-over scare to defeat DC, to lock horns against CSK in final

Sharjah [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill played knocks of 55 and 46 respectively to follow up Varun Chakravarthy's two-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Qualifier 2 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings lift their fourth IPL trophy courtesy 27-run victory over KKR

MS Dhoni finally has another IPL title to his name. Playing at the Dubai International Stadium, Chennai Super Kings once again stamped their authority in the Indian Premier League as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs. It was a good day at the office for the Super Kings as they excelled in all three facets of the game be it batting, bowling or fielding.
Kyle Coetzer excited by strength of Scotland squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland possess the strongest squad that the country has ever assembled at a Twenty20 World Cup.Scotland start their campaign against Bangladesh in Muscat on Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea completing the Group B line-up.Holland, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A and the top two from each section will advance to the Super 12 stage.Afghanistan, Australia, England, India New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies have automatically qualified for the Super 12 stage.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CricketScotland are determined to make up for lost time at the #T20WorldCup 👊https://t.co/E2Nz0wCpJk— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October...
‘It’s amazing’: Moeen Ali wins IPL as Chennai beat Kolkata in Dubai final

Moeen Ali became the first Englishman to win the Indian Premier League after Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Friday’s final. Moeen, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in September, scored a 20-ball 37 as CSK set a target of 193 in Dubai. But despite an impressive start – with Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) both making half-centuries – KKR slumped to a 27-run defeat. Eoin Morgan, their captain, scored just five runs on a disappointing evening.
Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. Papua New Guinea are making their T20 World Cup debut.
Nature Strip wins turf's biggest prize, The Everest

Star sprinter Nature Strip, ridden by James McDonald, lived up to his billing as favourite to win the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in front of thousands of cheering punters in Sydney on Saturday. The seven-year-old gelding, trained by Chris Waller, led all the way to hold off a fast-finishing Masked Crusader and collect a whopping Aus$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) for barely a one-minute dash. On a blustery day, Eduardo came third at Royal Randwick in the first major event in Sydney with crowds -- capped at 10,000 -- since a months-long Covid-19 lockdown was eased. Normally, 40,000 fans would pack the venue, but those there provided some much-needed atmosphere to a sport which, like most others, has suffered under pandemic restrictions.
Afghanistan will stick to daring T20 approach, says skipper Nabi

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said his team will shrug off political and travel turmoil to thrive at the T20 World Cup by remaining true to their philosophy of "daring cricket". Since the return of the Taliban in the country, Afghanistan briefly faced the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women's game was discontinued. Then star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain before visa issues placed yet another familiar hurdle in the path of the resilient Afghanistan team. All-rounder Nabi agreed to replace Rashid at the helm and played down the turmoil plaguing the team.
Upsets send Fritz, Basilashvili to semis at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in front of a hometown crowd, scoring the biggest win of his young career. Fritz rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the...
Ireland determined to show what we’re capable of at T20 World Cup – Josh Little

Josh Little is ready to help Ireland write a new chapter in their history after reminiscing about the time he stayed up during the night with a current team-mate to watch a memorable World Cup victory.The seamer was 15 and still at school when he took part in an all-nighter alongside Harry Tector six years ago. Gripped to the television, the pair saw Niall O’Brien’s unbeaten half-century down West Indies in Nelson New Zealand to help the nation register another famous win on the big stage.It was Ireland’s last notable triumph at a major tournament, having also recorded excellent victories against Pakistan and England at previous editions.📬 A message to Irish cricket fans at...
