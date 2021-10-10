CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits Sunday's game again

 6 days ago

Harris was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a rib injury. Harris previously left the contest with a chest injury but was able to return. Now he's added a rib issue to his Week 5 injury woes and will need to be monitored in advance of next weekend's game against the Cowboys . While he's unavailable, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden are on hand to handle the team's backfield duties. Prior to his second exit from the game, Harris had carried 14 times for 58 yards and a TD.

Pats Pulpit

Watch: Mac Jones and Damien Harris have perfected their handshake game

The New England Patriots will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, trying to improve their record to 2-3 and to get back in the win column after two straight losses. It will not be easy, though, especially given the circumstances on the offensive side of the ball: with the exception of center David Andrews, New England is missing its entire starting offensive line.
NFL
NBC Sports

Watch: Damien Harris accomplishes a Patriots first with Wildcat TD

The New England Patriots' offense took an encouraging step forward Sunday in Houston. Running back Damien Harris took a shotgun snap out of the Wildcat formation on the tenth play of the Patriots' opening drive and plunged for a 1-yard touchdown run against the Texans at NRG Stadium. Harris' rushing...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Texans injury analysis: Damien Harris’ departure tests the New England running back depth

Even though they managed to improve their record to 2-3, the New England Patriots cannot be entirely happy about their Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Not only did they play some sloppy football in the first half of the game — finding themselves in a 13-point hole in the early third quarter — they also saw some of their players go down with injuries.
NFL
CBS Boston

Damien Harris Fumbles At Goal Line, Costing Patriots Touchdown Vs. Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got off to a rough start vs. the Texans. But they were well on their way to steadying the ship with a 68-yard scoring drive to take a lead midway through the second quarter. But then, once again, the fumble bug cost the Patriots. This time, it was Damien Harris, who previously lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to Miami. In this instance, the third-year back was on the very edge of crossing the goal line when cornerback Terrance Mitchell punched the ball free. Jaleel Johnson jumped on the...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Update On Damien Harris After Multiple Injuries

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:. — Running back Damien Harris was present at practice after leaving Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans with a ribs injury, but he was a limited participant, leaving the main practice field shortly after warmups.
NFL
New England Patriots
NFL
Football
Houston Texans
Sports
MassLive.com

Damien Harris present at Patriots practice, 3 players missing

FOXBOROUGH — There was some good news for the Patriots on a picture perfect autumnal afternoon at Gillette Stadium. After sustaining a pair of injuries against the Texans, Damien Harris was present on the practice field Wednesday. The starting running back was knocked out of last weekend’s win with rib issue, but it doesn’t appear to be too serious. Shaq Mason (abdomen) returned after missing all of last week.
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots RB Damien Harris, OG Shaq Mason return to practice, three others missing

Patriots running back Damien Harris and right guard Shaq Mason returned to practice Wednesday. Harris was spotted running on a separate field from his teammates after an initial stretching period. He left last weekend’s win at Houston with a ribs injury. It’s expected Harris will be listed as either limited or a non-participant on the team’s first practice report Wednesday.
NFL
numberfire.com

New England's Damien Harris (ribs) DNP on Wednesday

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ribs) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' injury could be the main reason for his season-low offensive snap percentage (31%) during Week 5's comeback victory. Expect Rhamondre Stevenson to see more early down work while Brandon Bolden fills in on passing downs if Harris is inactive against a Dallas Cowboys' unit rated eighth in rush defense per numberFire's power rankings.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys vs. Patriots: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday

The Cowboys walk into week six as one of the hottest teams in the league. They have won four straight, and have done so in convincing fashion as of late. Coming off the heels of a division beatdown win versus a shaky New York Giants team, it will be important for the Cowboys to turn the page and not look past a New England Patriots team that you can expect to be well-coached.
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots-Cowboys injury report: RB Damien Harris questionable, 1 offensive starter out Sunday

The Patriots listed running back Damien Harris as questionable for Sunday’s game against Dallas and downgraded starting right guard Shaq Mason to out Friday. Harris was limited in practices Thursday and Friday, while Mason only practiced Thursday this week. Harris suffered a ribs injury during last weekend’s win at Houston. If he cannot start, fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden will split carries. Taylor is also listed as questionable with a groin injury.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL

