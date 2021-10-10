Patriots' Damien Harris: Exits Sunday's game again
Harris was forced out of Sunday's game against the Texans with a rib injury. Harris previously left the contest with a chest injury but was able to return. Now he's added a rib issue to his Week 5 injury woes and will need to be monitored in advance of next weekend's game against the Cowboys . While he's unavailable, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden are on hand to handle the team's backfield duties. Prior to his second exit from the game, Harris had carried 14 times for 58 yards and a TD.www.cbssports.com
