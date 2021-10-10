Cracking a Mystery of Massive Black Holes and Quasars
A discovery that provides new insight into how galaxies evolve. At the center of galaxies, like our own Milky Way, lie massive black holes surrounded by spinning gas. Some shine brightly, with a continuous supply of fuel, while others go dormant for millions of years, only to reawaken with a serendipitous influx of gas. It remains largely a mystery how gas flows across the universe to feed these massive black holes.scitechdaily.com
