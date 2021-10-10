Lukasz Fabianski leaves the pitch in tears as West Ham goalkeeper makes his final appearance for Poland against San Marino and is given a guard of honour

The most appropriate praise available to Brentford might be that they won this match using qualities readily associated with their hosts. While they began with the scintillating attacking football that has become so familiar, two-thirds of their afternoon became a scrap and it yielded the most dramatic of rewards. A subdued West Ham had rallied sufficiently to feel they deserved a draw but then, with the final action of added time, came an almighty sting that allowed no recovery.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO