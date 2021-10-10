CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukasz Fabianski leaves the pitch in tears as West Ham goalkeeper makes his final appearance for Poland against San Marino and is given a guard of honour

Cover picture for the articleLukasz Fabianski was reduced to tears as he made an emotional final appearance for Poland on Saturday night. The 36-year-old brought an end to an international career that started in 2006 and encompassed him making 57 appearances for his country. West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski started Poland's 5-0 win against San...

