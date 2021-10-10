CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Antonio Brown, Matt Ryan reach milestones on Sunday

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Veterans Antonio Brown and Matt Ryan achieved a pair of career milestones on Sunday. In his second season with the Buccaneers, Brown caught a 10-yard pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter of Tampa Bay's game against the Miami Dolphins for his 900th career catch. The reception came in his 143rd career game, besting Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison, who previously held the mark for fastest-to-900 catches.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Had Surprising Admission Following Sunday’s Win

It’s no secret Antonio Brown’s brief stint with the New England Patriots came to an abrupt end in 2019. Brown played in just one game for the Patriots early during the 2019 season. A week later, New England released the former superstar because of the legal troubles he was facing. Brown then spiraled out of control in the ensuing months. He called out Robert Kraft and faced more legal trouble, as well.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons win because of the greatness of Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off their second win of the season in London as Matt Ryan led a surprising offensive attack. The quarterback threw to virtually every pass-catcher on the roster while on his way to passing Eli Manning to become the 8th most prolific passer of all time. Ryan...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Dan Marino
Yardbarker

Watch: Matt Ryan Throws Beautiful Touchdown to Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson was lined up on the far side of the field as Ryan went back in the play action, but the Washington Football Team's secondary forgot to assign a defender for him, leading to a wide-open touchdown that could get to Patterson on a rainbow pass. Patterson's third touchdown currently...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons highlights: Matt Ryan throws fourth TD pass

The Falcons’ offense is making some headway this week against Washington. Quarterback Matt Ryan delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one to running back Mike Davis. Following a questionable roughing the passer call on fourth down, Atlanta quickly cashed in for six. Watch below as Ryan connects...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses four TDs in losing effort

Ryan completed 25 of 42 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 34-30 loss to Washington. He added 17 rushing yards on his lone carry. It was arguably the best performance of the season so far for the veteran quarterback, as Ryan connected with his new favorite target, Cordarrelle Patterson, for three of his TDs. Unfortunately, the Falcons defense couldn't slow down Taylor Heinicke when it counted. Ryan is putting up solid numbers via volume, but he's averaged less than 7.0 yards per attempt in every game this season, and his lack of downfield success has suppressed the production of players like Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts. A Week 5 tilt in London against the Jets could give the Atlanta passing game a chance to stretch the field a little more, however.
NFL
New York Post

Falcons vs. Washington line, prediction: Roll with Matt Ryan

I’m known as a dog-or-pass bettor. Underdogs weren’t barking nearly as loudly in Week 3, but we were still happy in the home office, as we went 4-3 ATS with our Best Bets last week, and even better on the VSiN NFL Best Bets page at 4-1 ATS (9-6 ATS overall).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Tampa Bay#Pro Football Hall Of Fame
USA Today

Did Matt Ryan's early success change expectations for rookie QBs?

After one of the worst seasons in Falcons history, Atlanta drafted Matt Ryan with the third overall selection in 2008. Since there was no other worthy quarterback on the roster, Ryan was thrust into the starting job Week 1 and performed better than most anticipated. In fact, on Ryan’s very first NFL pass, he connected with Michael Jenkins for a 62-yard touchdown against the eventual 0-16 Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Big Lead

Chase Young Called For Horrible Roughing the Passer Call on Matt Ryan

Chase Young is the latest victim of the NFL's emphasis on eliminating contact with the quarterback from football. On a 4th and 2 play Young chased down Matt Ryan in the backfield as the was trying to throw the ball down field. Ryan pump faked and Young put his hands...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholic Podcast: An exclusive interview with Matt Ryan

The NFL has partnered with Tide in the “Turn to Cold” campaign in an effort to encourage people to wash their clothes in cold water to save on greenhouse gas emissions, electricity and to save money in the process. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been a part of this effort and he joined me on the podcast to discuss this and a variety of topics.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Falcons' Matt Ryan becomes seventh QB in history to reach 5,000 completions on this play

It was a play that looked fairly ordinary. On the stat sheet, it will go down as a 5-yard completion to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. But in the annals of NFL history and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's own legacy within the game, it'll be much, much more. That pass was No. 25 of the game and No. 5,000 in his career. Ryan became the seventh NFL player to complete 5,000 passes in his career and the fifth to do it with one team, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger.
NFL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown Becomes Fastest Player to 900 Catches

Brown has hauled in 13 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He missed Week 4 after testing positive for COVID-19. Prior to the Bucs' Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins, Brown has secured 899 catches (now 900) for 11,947 yards and 80 touchdowns. Make...
NFL
hoopsrumors.com

Nuggets Waive Matt Ryan

The Nuggets have released forward Matt Ryan, according to NBA.com’s transactions log. Ryan had signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the team prior to the start of training camp last month. Ryan played at three different school from 2015-20, finishing his college career with Chattanooga after stints at Notre Dame...
NBA
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan: The High Riser

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 in their last three games, and quarterback Matt Ryan has been playing at a high level. Ryan is 85 of 123 passing for 868 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last three games, good for a 110.8 rating in that span. For his...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy