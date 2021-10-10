CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Lily Rabe cradles her growing bump in an elegant yellow gown as she attends The Tender Bar photocall at the London Film Festival

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Lily Rabe looked radiant as she attended the photocall for her latest picture The Tender Bar at the Nomad Hotel during the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

The pregnant actress, 39, was glowing as she sweetly cradled her growing bump in an unmissable yellow gown featuring a sweet ribbon around its waist.

She wore her gorgeous sandy tresses in a sleek side parting and sported a pair of dazzling dangling earrings.

Wow! Lily Rabe looked radiant as she attended the photocall for her latest picture The Tender Bar at the Nomad Hotel during the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday

Accentuating her natural beauty with a full face of make-up, the American Horror Story cast member beamed with delight as co-star George Clooney joined her for a series of snaps.

The Ocean's Eleven actor looked suave in a black suit while his stunning wife Amal was a vision in a beautiful strapless white gown adorned with sequins.

The raven-haired beauty kept her glossy tresses in a sophisticated half-up half-down style and completed her look with silver drop earrings.

Bumping along: The pregnant actress was glowing as she sweetly cradled her growing bump in an unmissable yellow gown featuring a sweet ribbon around its waist 
Happy: Accentuating her natural beauty with a full face of make-up, the American Horror Story cast member beamed with delight as co-star George Clooney joined her for a series of snaps

The barrister completed her gorgeous look with an elegant red lip as she proudly posed with her husband.

Actor Grant Heslov coordinated with Mr Clooney, and filled onlookers with squad goal envy as he joined the team on the red carpet.

Lily and her longtime partner Hamish Linklater, 45, are expecting their third child together, with the couple announcing the news last month.

Twinning: Grant Heslov (right) coordinated with Mr Clooney, and filled onlookers with squad goal envy as he joined the team on the red carpet
In hysterics: Lily couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she cradled her pregnant tummy
Out of this world: Lily wore her gorgeous sandy tresses in a sleek side parting and sported a pair of dazzling dangling earrings
Angry: The fun-and-games soon stopped as George shot a stern expression towards photographers

The Tender Bar is a coming of age drama which the story of a Long Island boy named J.R. (Ready Player One's Tye Sheridan) who seeks out father figures at his uncle Charlie's (Ben Affleck) bar.

A his mother (played by Lily) struggles to provide him with opportunities while they continue to reside with her father (played by Christopher Lloyd), J.R. decides to take hold of his future and pursue romantic and professional dreams.

The film is based on J.R. Moehringer's bestselling memoir of the same name and the screenplay was written by William Monahan, who penned The Departed.

Dapper: The Oceans Eight actor looked suave in a black suit while his stunning wife Amal (far right) was a vision in a beautiful strapless white gown adorned with sequins
Ethereal: The barrister completed her gorgeous look with an elegant red lip as she proudly posed with the group
Beauty: The raven-haired beauty kept her glossy tresses in a sophisticated side-swept style, and completed her look with silver drop earrings

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Max Casella, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton and newcomer Daniel Ranieri.

Development on The Tender Bar began in 2013 with Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi set to helm the film, before he exited the project.

After several years of difficulties, Amazon Studios acquired the rights to the project in July 2020, with George being confirmed to spearhead the feature in December.

Centre of attention: Lily certainly stood out from the crowd in the eye-popping number
Happy: She beamed from ear-to-ear while chatting with a reporter
Coming soon: Development on The Tender Bar began in 2013 with Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi set to helm the film, before he exited the project

Ben's role was confirmed in February, with much of the rest of the cast being added then in March.

Principal photography on the upcoming project began earlier this year at various locations in and around Boston.

George's eighth directorial feature will stream on January 7 on Amazon Prime Video, hitting limited US theaters on December 18.

Going strong: Lily and Hamish Linklater, shown in October 2109 in Los Angeles, have been in a relationship since 2013

