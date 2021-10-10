CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive First Look: BMW X4 M Competition by Joshua Vides

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW taps into the vibrant and diverse Los Angeles art scene with a new collaboration. Los Angeles-based artist Joshua Vides paired with BMW and BMW M to leave his mark on a brand-new BMW X4 M Competition. The Alpine White X4 M is the perfect canvas for Vides who is known for his monochromatic artwork. The car was unveiled this week at the [SPACE] by BMW in Los Angeles. The car will eventually be shipped to Munich and become part of BMW’s collection of special cars.

