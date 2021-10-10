CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnitemares 2021: Everything We Know So Far

By Sunshyne Pohlman
 6 days ago
Here's everything we know so far about Fortnite's Fortnitemares 2021 Halloween event. Fortnitemares is Fortnite's annual Halloween event which usually features new ghoulish cosmetics, challenges, and sometimes a map change. The Fortnitemares 2021 event runs from Oct. 5 through Nov.1 and focuses heavily on user-created content and consistent item shop releases throughout the event. This event is split into four weeks, each with its own content planned for release.

