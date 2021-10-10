Fortnitemares 2021: Everything We Know So Far
Here's everything we know so far about Fortnite's Fortnitemares 2021 Halloween event. Fortnitemares is Fortnite's annual Halloween event which usually features new ghoulish cosmetics, challenges, and sometimes a map change. The Fortnitemares 2021 event runs from Oct. 5 through Nov.1 and focuses heavily on user-created content and consistent item shop releases throughout the event. This event is split into four weeks, each with its own content planned for release.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0