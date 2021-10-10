Report: Ex Player Says Liverpool Would Be Best For Jude Bellingham's Progression

Former Liverpool right back Glen Johnson believes that a move to Anfield would be best for Jude Bellingham's development should he choose to leave Borussia Dortmund.

The 18 year old midfielder is at the top of the list of transfer targets for many of the big clubs in Europe. Seen as an elite talent, the chase for his signature is going to be a frantic one.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Glen Johnson spoke to bettingodds.com about what would be the best move for the young Englishman in terms of his development.

“I’d probably say Liverpool. Even though Liverpool do have superstar players, they also have a smaller squad and they don’t have those superstar players sitting on their bench banging the door down, so it’s easier to keep the squad happy."

Johnson also believes that moving to Chelsea or Manchester City would only increase the pressure on the player to deliver immediately after making the move.

“If Jude was to make the move to Liverpool then I believe they can nurture him better than his other suitors and will give him more time as that’s what he will need. If he was to go to Chelsea or Manchester City and didn’t perform straight away then the pressure would be immediately on him and he would be stepped aside and somebody else would come in and take his place. Liverpool’s smaller squad would help him in that sense.”

