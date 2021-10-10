CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners move up 2 spots in new AP Top 25 Poll after win over Texas

By John Williams
 6 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners had been losing ground on the top four in the polls in recent weeks. Last week they fell to sixth.

However, losses by the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Penn State Nittany Lions combined with the Sooners’ epic win over the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl propelled Oklahoma back into the top four of the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Sooners are joined in the top five by No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Cincinnati and, No. 5 Alabama.

The Texas Longhorns remained in the Top 25 in the AP Poll at No. 25 after falling out of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following their devastating loss.

Oklahoma and Texas are joined in the poll by Oklahoma State (No. 12), which had a bye week.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a tough matchup on the way: the TCU Horned Frogs come to Norman on Saturday. The Sooners will get a night game against the Horned Frogs; kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

