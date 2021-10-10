Dallas Police report 14-year-old critically missing

Critically Missing: Kourtnie Brown, 14 Photo credit Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police have reported 14-year-old Kourtnie Brown critically missing.

She was last seen on Saturday, October 9th at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the 2800 block of Duval Drive on foot.

Police describe Brown as Black, 5’03” and 96 pounds, and was last seen wearing white rompers with no shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brown, please contact police at either 911 or you can call the DPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (214)-671-4268.

