Dallas, TX

Dallas Police report 14-year-old critically missing

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago
Critically Missing: Kourtnie Brown, 14

Dallas Police have reported 14-year-old Kourtnie Brown critically missing.

She was last seen on Saturday, October 9th at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the 2800 block of Duval Drive on foot.

Police describe Brown as Black, 5’03” and 96 pounds, and was last seen wearing white rompers with no shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brown, please contact police at either 911 or you can call the DPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (214)-671-4268.

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

