The Latest: Brady, Bucs roll to big lead against Miami

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Just another routine 400-yard, five-touchdown day for Tom Brady.

www.ftimes.com

Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
Tom Brady
blackchronicle.com

Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as only QBs in NFL history to beat all 32 teams

Not only did Tom Brady’s return to New England end up living up to the hype, it actually might have exceeded it. In his return to Gillette Stadium, Brady and the Buccaneers edged the Patriots 19-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal missed after bouncing off the left upright with under 60 seconds left to play.
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
The Spun

Look: Gisele’s Tweet About Tom Brady ‘Trade’ Going Viral

We know that Tom Brady like to have fun with people on his Twitter account. It is clear that his wife Gisele Bundchen does on hers as well. This afternoon, a tweet popped up on Brady’s account saying that the quarterback “missed the fall” this year. That’s when Gisele decided to try and raise Buccaneers’ fans blood pressure.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Brady and Kraft hug, share a moment before Pats-Bucs

Tom Brady is back in New England, and he knows a few people around these parts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback arrived at Gillette Stadium on Sunday about three hours before facing his longtime former team, the New England Patriots. Brady made plenty of memories over his 20 years in...
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Antonio Brown Very Clear

Antonio Brown’s connection with Tom Brady most likely played a factor in him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Though they haven’t spent a full season together, it sounds like their connection is only getting stronger. During a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray...
reviewjournal.com

Brady beats Belichick; Las Vegas sportsbooks win big on Bucs

Tom Brady won the breakup with Bill Belichick in blowout fashion, winning the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay after 20 years in New England. In their first face-to-face meeting since they split up, the ageless quarterback got the best of his former coach again. Barely. The...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Brady sets passing mark, rallies Bucs by Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Brady, Bucs take down Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Playing as a visitor at Gillette Stadium wasn’t the only big change for Tom Brady on Sunday night. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, six with the Patriots, struggled in the rainy conditions much of the evening. He was booed — often. Being Brady, he also won. Brady...
The Spun

Bucs Get Encouraging Saturday News On Tom Brady

NFL fans noticed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was under the weather during his press conferences this week. Thankfully, it sounds like he made a quick recovery for this Sunday’s game. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that Brady’s voice will be just fine for...
Slate

Mac Jones Was Not Good Against the Bucs

At first glance, someone may see Mac Jones’ stat line from Sunday night and think, “Hey, this is pretty good.” The New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback, working opposite Tom Brady in his return to Foxborough with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, completed 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against the defending Super Bowl winners. Those figures were more prolific than Brady’s 22-of-43 for 269 yards, no touchdowns, and no picks. Another reason one might think Jones thrived is that Cris Collinsworth, the booth analyst on NBC, was deeply infatuated with Jones all night. He gushed about him throwing a short completion over the middle to a running back out of the backfield. He raved about Jones’ processing of the defensive coverage before throwing an inaccurate, short incompletion: “From rookie quarterbacks, you don’t see that a whole lot.” He mentioned Jones’ 4.0 college GPA more times than I will count in the course of the evening, which ended with Brady winning his homecoming in dramatic fashion, 19–17.
NESN

Tom Brady Made This Message Clear To Bucs Before Patriots Game

While there were distractions galore leading up to Sunday night’s game in Foxboro, Tom Brady entered Gillette Stadium with one goal in mind. And knowing how much hype surrounded the highly anticipated Week 4 matchup, Brady reportedly made sure his teammates’ eyes didn’t stray from the prize. The Buccaneers got...
bostonnews.net

Tom Brady, Bucs turn attention to flailing Dolphins

Tom Brady placed the New England Patriots in the rearview mirror and now eyes a team he has repeatedly terrorized in his career when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 44-year-old Brady has accounted for 70 touchdowns (67 passing, three rushing) in 35 contests againstthe...
